Peggy Malone’s State Farm Insurance Agency followed the Virginia Department of Health’s suggested precautions to protect against the coronavirus approximately two weeks ago.
On Friday, March 20, the doors to the 113 Baker St., Emporia lobby closed to the public for the most part. Staff adhered to the 15-day self-distancing.
“It was challenging that first day,” Tara Malone-Menendez said. “I think some of our customers thought we were going a little overboard. By Monday (March 23), customers were a little more understanding. More people in town are taking it seriously. People are more aware.”
Malone-Menendez said many State Farm Offices have shut their doors completely. Those agents are working from home. The Peggy Malone State Farm Office remains open, though it is not business as usual.
With Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of a State of Emergency on March 12, business as usual changed for every company. The Peggy Malone staff continuously disinfects working spaces and countertops throughout the building.
Protective gloves are worn to open the door to allow a customer to enter the office. The door handle is sanitized, as it is first thing in the morning. The policy put in place is for protection and safety of State Farm staff and customers.
Clients are paying bills by phone, using credit cards, and debit cards. Customers paying by check use the drop box at the front of the building. Malone-Menendez said they are not dealing in cash. According to the National Institute of Health, the coronavirus is stable on cardboard for 24 hours. The virus thrives for up to three days on coins.
Malone-Menendez said she doesn’t know how the COVID-19 threat will impact the agency. The unknown is now the new reality for business owners, and workers face moving forward.
