COVID-19 testing is coming from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 105 Oak St. in Emporia. The free testing is available to any individual age 5 and above.
Thursday’s event is under a drive-thru format conducted by appointment. The City of Emporia, Greensville County and the Crater Health District are joining forces to bring the event to Oak St.
For more information about registration and details of Thursday’s testing, contact the Crater Health District Call Center at (804) 862-8989. Registration started Monday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.