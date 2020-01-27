For the third consecutive year, the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office hosted a winter coat giveaway to youth in the community.
This year the Sheriff’s Office received a helping hand. Members of St.Johns Church in Christ approached Sheriff Tim Jarratt asking what they could do to help.
“We worked with different churches in the community and got the coats together,” Harvey Baker of St. Johns said. “We received about 150 coats, and here we are.”
Last week Jarratt, Baker, volunteers, and Sheriff’s Office personnel gathered at the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad building and gave coats to youth. The winter wear was brand new or slightly used.
Raeonna McCarthy, a Greensville Elementary School fourth-grader, had a pleasant dilemma. Which coat would she choose? When she made her choice, she was pleased.
“I really like it,” she said. “It’s pretty and really warm.”
Nearly 60 children had already picked up a coat before McCarthy arrived. When McCarthy left, there were plenty of coats still on the tables.
Jarratt said the coat giveaway has grown in three years. With more donations, the sheriff hoped for more people to take advantage of the program. The remaining coats will not be lost. Jarratt said people can call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200 to inquire about a jacket for a child. He was pleased with the community response to the event.
“I’d like to thank everyone that donated coats,” he said. “Thank you to our businesses and St. Johns for partnering with our staff, and coming together and doing something positive for the community.”
As temperatures drop, bringing a chill to the air, it will be less chilly for many youths in the Emporia-Greensville community due to the efforts of the Sheriff’s Office and St. Johns Church of God in Christ.
