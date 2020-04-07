The Emporia Cracker Barrel’s top priority during Coronavirus Disease 2019 is keeping the community safe and continuing to watch out for its health and wellbeing.
Janella Escobar, director of corporate communications at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, said Cracker Barrel has always focused on taking the necessary steps to mitigate risks and protect employees and guests.
“Once we learned of COVID-19, we took a number of actions to protect the safety and well-being of employees and guests,” Escobar said. “For 50 years we have been a safe gathering place and we want to continue to be that for this country. In our point of view, we are closely watching how this COVID-19 outbreak evolves and making the necessary decisions about our operations.”
In the beginning of March the company created a COVID-19 response hotline to validate any employee confirmed case questions among other things.
Cracker Barrel’s Quality Assurance Department follows the Center for Disease Control and other health authorities.
“We added extra paid time for labor in our stores in order to conduct extra daily enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts,” Escobar said.
High-touch surfaces including doors, counters, tables and more are cleaned after every interaction.
Cracker Barrel removed its peg games from tables and checkers from front porches during COVID-19 to keep guests safe from unintentional exposure. Product sampling stopped as well.
Every Cracker Barrel across the U.S. currently operates only as a to-go business. To place an order go to crackerbarrel.com and use the store locator to find a store near you. Customers can add special instructions like, “leave at the front door” or “contactless delivery” to maintain social distancing. The company fully cooperates with the government to stop the spread of COVID-19 while still doing its best to serve guests with genuine hospitality. The Emporia Cracker Barrel is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The hours may change depending on recommendations from public health officials and regulatory bodies.
Escobar said COVID-19 is a very unique, different situation for everyone.
“Regardless of industry, regardless of where you are, in what state or what area of the country, this is new. We’re all learning from each other,” Escobar said.
Guests view Cracker Barrel as a home away from home, and Cracker Barrel cares about their customer’s experiences.
“There is nothing more important than preserving that experience, because that’s what makes Cracker Barrel, Cracker Barrel,” Escobar said.
Cracker Barrel is guided by pleasing people.
“We take great pride in providing great service, flavorful foods, but above all in a safe, family friendly environment,” Escobar said.
— For more information go to crackerbarrel.com/response
