The preparation behind the scenes of Friday’s COVID-19 testing event in Washington Park went unnoticed by the public, but the work produced the results Crater Health District officials hoped to see.
Friday’s results are in line with regional testing throughout the district. On May 23, Petersburg became the first stop on the week-long tour of regional testing in the Crater Health District.
“We’ve met expectations in all testing sites and exceeded goals in Emporia/Greensville, Dinwiddie and Surry County,” Tara Rose, public information officer for the Crater Health District, said. “Every site was right on point; we had the same count for those that registered. If they didn’t show, we had walk-ups come through. The numbers were better than what we expected at each site.”
Emporia-Greensville’s event had 126 people pre-registering for testing. If more people showed, volunteers and health care workers prepared with more testing kits on hand. It is a good thing they did so.
We had 157-this is fantastic,“ Rose said. “Best turn out so far. We’ll see what happens in Hopewell (Saturday). “The Crater Health District is very excited to partner with the local governments, community stakeholders, and the Virginia National Guard to provide this testing opportunity to the citizens of the City of Emporia and Greensville County.”
The wheels were put into motion at the beginning of May with Crater Health District leaders, local government, and administration officials developing a plan for Friday’s testing.Virginia National Guard, MRC volunteers, public health officials from throughout the Commonwealth, and the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office played a vital role in keeping the operation running smoothly.
If one did not register, it did not matter as long as test kits are available.
“Nobody gets denied when they come out,” Rose said. Our priority is always going to be the locality that we are in to serve those communities first. That’s why there is a pre-registration piece. But, if somebody is visiting, somebody who may have been exposed to the virus in Emporia-Greensville, we are not going to turn them away. We want to make sure they are tested, and if they do have it, they get the services that they need.”
Crater Health District officials ended the week-long regional testing Saturday in Hopewell with 150 people preregistered for the event. Rose was pleased with the results. Dinwiddie’s event ended with 139 tests performed. Surry County nearly hit the century mark. Approximately 800 tests were performed in the district.
“Everybody pulls together to make it happen,” Rose said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t come back for testing. Our job is to roll out plans to be able to test in communities in the coming months. It takes a lot of planning to get there.”
