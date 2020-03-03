Have you ever wondered how it would feel to be a police officer?
Residents of Greensville County, Jarratt, or the City of Emporia age 18 or older have an opportunity to get a taste of the life of a law enforcement officer. The Emporia Police Department’s annual Citizens Police Academy gets underway March 19.
The 14-week course is from 6 - 8:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Emporia Police Department at 311 Budd St. It runs through June 18. The program is popular with participants, and with police officers.
“People get a better understanding of what we are looking for as far as criminal activity,” Cpt. Jerry Wright said. “What may be suspicious to us may not be suspicious to a person going about their ordinary day. It really opens their eyes to what police are looking for as far as suspicious, criminal activity.”
Wright said it puts more trained eyes in the community, and it helps the EPD. Another benefit is meeting citizens and getting their take on the department. The feedback is a welcome blessing.
The curriculum offers informational classroom and hands-on training. Crime Scene Investigation and forensics are two popular subjects of the three-plus month course.
Driving a police car, firearms training at the EPD range, and an overview of the operations of the department gives students a look into the working of the force.
“It’s an opportunity for the public to experience the training of a law enforcement officer, and the inner workings of our police department to see what we do on a day to day basis,” Lt. Troy Hawkins said. “They will get to meet all the police officers. From week to week, a lot of the police officers are instructors in the class.”
Participants do not have to be in attendance for every class, though it is encouraged. If a student does not get off of work until 6:30 p.m. and cannot be in the classroom at 6 p.m. sharp, that isn’t a problem. The participant can show up after they get off work.
Missing the Thursday night firearms, or driver training does have consequences.
“The firearms part of the class and driving portion are taught on a Thursday,” Wright said. “The actual hands-on is on a Saturday. You have to have the classroom portion to participate in the actual practical exercise.”
Wright stressed students are not penalized for missing a class. He did say he hopes more young people take the Citizens Police Academy training this year.
Citizens Police Academy students from a few years ago will find the course has changed due to improvements in technology. The vast advancement in forensic technology will surprise past students. The mock courtroom trial is another popular feature recently added to the curriculum.
“Citizens Police Academy allows us to interact with people,” Hawkins said. “It allows the public to see that we are human just as they are. We are always searching for ways to improve our services to the community, and this is just another way that we do that.”
The course is limited to the first 20 students, which are selected on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications are available at the EPD, or online at ci.emporia.va.us. For information about the Academy, call 434-634-2121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.