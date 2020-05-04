Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order No. 53 prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people to slow the spread of COVID-19 has changed business practices everywhere — including funeral services.
Losing a loved one is a tragic life-event we all eventually face. It will continue when the pandemic ends, but for those suffering the loss of a loved one while restrictions are in place, it brings yet one more obstacle to closure.
Dale Temple, the owner of Echols Funeral Home, knows the dangers brought by COVID-19 are real. She knows the social distancing and other measures put in place to slow the spread of the disease are there for a good reason.
Still, when a family is grieving and plans a service with a funeral home, she wishes she could do more to help them get through their difficult time.
“What is going on now is just so sad,” Temple said. “People get sick, and you can’t go see them at the hospital. It’s just horrible, especially with people so vulnerable at this time.”
Temple said Echols is very limited in what it can do in a service.
In Virginia, only 10 people are allowed at the gathering. If Echols has two people at the funeral, they count as part of the 10. Stepping back and out of the way allows more people to attend the ceremony. That is what the Echols staff does.
Visitation is basically a private family endeavor during the COVID-19 lockdown era. Temple also has a stake in Wrenn, Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. The rules are the same for visitation, but North Carolina has a different policy in place for funerals.
“We are allowed to have up to 50 people at a funeral service, but 10 at other things,” Jay Bennett, of Wrenn, Clarke & Hagan said. “Most people have opted to have a private graveside, and they can have up to 50 people. We’ve only had one that had over 40, but most people are intending to do something later on.”
One day, possibly soon, the restrictions in place will be lifted. When that happens, Temple wants to help those losing a loved one during the pandemic find some closure.
“When it subsides, I would like to have one big memorial service celebration at the chapel for everybody that has lost a loved one during this time,” Temple said.
