The housing market was humming smoothly until last month when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped much of it in its tracks.
“The housing market has dropped dramatically in the last month,” Wilkie Real Estate, Inc. agent Martha Dodd-Slippy said. Not just for Wilkie, but worldwide. “I can only imagine what the California statistics are going to be. They were a hot market. Charlotte was a hot market. Richmond was a hot market. I don’t think you are going to see the numbers anywhere close to what they were.”
Wilkie Real Estate is in what Dodd-Slippy described as a dormant phase. She is still working. On Friday, Dodd-Slippy was working on market analysis, but the house was vacant.
Dodd-Slippy is not doing any business one-on-one. All her connections with clients are via a telephone conversation, text messages, and email.
The Wilkie Real Estate office at 712 Roanoke Ave. in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, is closed to walk-ins.
Clients are signing paperwork at a side porch as a safety precaution. The only people allowed in the building are the agents.
Once the dangers brought by the coronavirus dissipate, she expects the recovery in the real estate market to begin.
“It’s going to take some time, but it will come back,” Dodd-Slippy said. “I have faith.”
Clients can reach Dodd-Slippy at (434) 604-4444, or by email at marthadoddslippy@gmail.com.
