The Texas Tenors graced Emporia with beautiful harmonies, wicked charm and an exciting show at the Emporia Greensville Performing Arts Center Jan. 11.
The trio sang music ranging from classic country to Italian arias to original songs while being accompanied by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
Music flowed out of JC Fisher, Marcus Collins, and John Hagen as they bent melodies to their will. Not one wrong note could be heard throughout the concert. The Texas Tenors’ dynamics were precise as the group simultaneously changed back and forth between forte and piano.
Their performance of You Raise Me Up stood out. During the song Fisher, Collins, and Hagen demonstrated immense control over their voices. The men blended well while making sure each voice could be heard.
Fisher, Collins, and Hagen all genuinely looked to be enjoying themselves. From making jokes on stage to conversing and dancing with audience members, this trio involved the audience throughout their performance and had a splendid time doing it. They connected with the audience in an emotional way making them laugh, cry and sing along on more than one occasion.
When The Texas Tenors sang God Bless America they asked audience members to sing with them. Not only did the audience sing, but every person in the audience stood in respect to their country.
A memorable moment from the night was Fisher mentioning an Emporia, Virginia classic, White’s Shoes, saying they bought shoes from the store after losing their luggage during their flight.
Cathy Motley-Fitch called The Texas Tenors phenomenal. She watched them on America’s Got Talent before attending the performance and could not believe the Meherrin River Arts Council programed them in their season schedule.
“I was blown away. Not only are they gorgeous, they sound amazing,” Motley-Fitch said.
Motley-Fitch would attend another concert by The Texas Tenors.
“Without a doubt. I’d bring 20 friends, Motley-Fitch said.
Amelia Brandon said The Texas Tenors were one of the better performances the Meherrin River Arts Council brought in.
“[I liked] their choice of music, their harmony and they’re easy on the eyes,” Brandon said.
Brandon attended the event for cultural reasons. She said culture is limited in the Greensville County area and called the Meherrin River Arts Council one of the nicer arts councils.
Danny Bolin thought the concert was pretty cool.
“I like that it’s a group and not just one person singing,” Bolin said.
Bolin first heard of The Texas Tenors when the Meherrin River Arts Council announced the group was coming to Emporia.
