Neverland never looked so good, with Barter Theatre Player’s Peter Pan. The ArtBank’s thirtieth annual series presents its fifth performance on Friday, Feb. 14.
The 7 p.m. performance takes place at Brunswick High School Auditorium in Lawrenceville.
Peter Pan tells a classic tale for kids of all ages and the young at heart. Take a creative trip to Neverland with six quick-changing actors as they weave the story of Neverland, the Lost Boys, Peter and Tinkerbell with imagination.
The State Theatre of Virginia, Barter Theatre’s home, has been Abingdon for over 80 years and marks it as the longest running professional Equity theatre in the nation. It has been the State Theatre of Virginia since 1946.
Tickets for performance cost Adult Advance ticket $12 or $15 at the door. Student ticket are $5. Tickets are available at the Brunswick Meherrin Regional Library or by contacting The ArtBank at absouthsideva@live.com or by calling 434-577-2833.
The remaining programs in The ArtBank’s 2019-2020 Series feature Richmond Ballet II on March 28, and Project Locréa on April 25.
Mark your calendars to save the dates for an evening of live entertainment.
Programming is made possible by event sponsors, supporters and friends, local businesses, civic organizations, series ticket holders, and patrons.
The ArtBank remains a fully volunteer 501 (c) (3) Organization. For additional information or to purchase series tickets contact The ArtBank at ABsouthsideVA@live.com or (434)577-2833. For program and Series updates check out The ArtBank’s website at https://sites.google.com/site/artbankvirginia/.
The ArtBank of Southside Virginia also offers theater and musical programming to students and schools in the Brunswick County area.
The 2019-2020 school programs include three theatrical performances by Virginia Repertory Theatre, and lecture/demonstrations by the Richmond Ballet and Latin Ballet of Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.