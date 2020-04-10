The Medical Reserve Corps reach out to Virginians for help while COVID-19 becomes detrimental to long-term care facilities.
Out of 82 total COVID-19 outbreaks in the Commonwealth of Virginia, 45 took place in long-term care facilities. As of April 10, there are 525 reported COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths among residents and staff in long-term care facilities because of COVID-19. This data came from an outbreak database.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Laurie Forlano works with Virginia Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne to make sure nursing homes and long-term care facilities get resources to fight COVID-19. Forlano will work with facilities to strengthen their staffing and increase infection control measures. She will make sure facilities and the public get information about where COVID-19 appears.
Gov. Ralph Northam said the Medical Reserve Corps is recruiting additional medical volunteers. Out of 13,000 people who signed up to volunteer, about half of them have medical training. Virginians wanting to learn basic medical skills and current medical professionals wanting to expand their skills can receive medical training. To volunteer visit vamrc.org.
“We are particularly encouraging nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students to apply. As a doctor myself, I know that nurses are the lifeblood of any medical setting,” Northam said.
Non-medical volunteers can fill supporting roles in logistics, communication, technology, and other areas.
Virginia Commonwealth University announced yesterday they can clean N95 masks with UV radiation.
Last week, 147,369 people applied for unemployment benefits. The week of March 12 the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program will launch. This gives people an additional $600 a week to pay rent or buy food. The state unemployment application needs to be filled out to receive assistance.
“We know that people are dependent on this financial support and we are committed to making sure every claim is processed,” Northam said.
Offenders in correctional facilities with sentences of one year or less may be released because of an order made by Northam. Offenders must have demonstrated good behavior and not be a threat to public safety. The general assembly will vote on this order April 22.
Northam told Virginians not to stop social distancing because COVID-19 cases slowed. This is not the time to back off from Center for Disease Control guidelines. People should continue to stay home to stay safe.
