When the administration gathered to select the Southside Regional Jail’s Employee of the Quarter, the focus was drawn to Transportation Corporal Elanda Walker.
“The thing that really jumps out to me is she is never sitting still,” Jail Superintendent Col. Mark Shiflett said. “She’s always jumping in to do things that are needed, and always has a smile on her face.”
Before the pandemic, Walker transported inmates to and from court and work release programs. With work release on hold as a safety precaution, Walker pitches in to fill areas of need.
On Tuesday, she escorted vendors into the jail and took over their duties. Walker does not wait for a supervisor to ask her to fill a void. It is in her DNA to take the initiative. Lt. Brandon Temple nominated Walker for the Employee of the Quarter award.
“Corporal Walker is a very hard worker,” Temple’s recommendation letter said. “She takes her corporal duties very serious. Corporal Walker is always willing to help the shift when needed. Her positive attitude and dedication make her a good candidate for Employee of the Quarter.”
Walker finds herself performing more security checks and assisting during emergencies in the era of COVID-19. When the pandemic fades, her duties will return more to what they were before the virus swept through Southside Virginia. Either way, expect Walker to be busy.
Earning Southside Regional Jail Employee of the Quarter is a confirmation of how the administration views Walker’s value to Southside Regional Jail. The corporal is happy to receive the honor but has not changed the way she approaches her duties.
“Basically I’m just doing my job,” Walker said. “I came here in 2014 starting at the bottom as an officer and worked my way up. I like to stay busy and keep moving. It makes the day go by.”
It also transitions to a workplace that runs smoothly due to the dedication and effort of the Southside Regional Jail Employee of the Quarter — Elanda Walker.
