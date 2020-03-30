The Emporia-Greensville Census Committee powers ahead in Emporia’s region.
A Petersburg Census representative visited the recent Census Committee meeting. The Census Committee shared Census information at last week’s Emporia Rotary meeting.
Census Committee Members at the meeting discovered that Atlantic Street, High Street, Brick Yard Road, and Courtland Road hold the lowest response rate in Emporia.
“That’s the lowest response rate and that’s probably where we’re going to have to focus our resources,” Emporia-Greensville Complete Count Committee Chair John Holtkamp said.
Greensville County receives $2,065 per person because of the Census. Many people look up the place they might move to in the U.S. Census to see the city’s population and demographics. Businesses thinking of relocating look at the U.S. Census.
The Census can be completed online, by telephone, paper, and the enumerator.
Census forms are delivered to houses from March through July. The first mailing went out March 12. People will then need to fill the form out online. After that, three more mailings will take place through May. A paper Census form will be delivered to homes of people who have not filled it out. If residents still do not fill out the form, an enumerator will visit their homes.
The Census Committee wants to reach out to the underserved community including older residents, younger residents, and undocumented residents.
“The Census, one more time, counts residents, not citizens,” Holtkamp said.
