Gwendolyn Francis Vincent, 69, of Skippers, VA., entered Heaven already with a pair of wings to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Gwen was born on October 14, 1950 in Colonial Heights, VA. She was preceded in death by her daughter Amanda Emerson. She is survived by her devoted husband, James Vincent, two grandsons, Dillon and Owen Emerson, her son-in-law, James Emerson and many extended family members. Gwen worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the Petersburg, VA., Community for over thirty years.
A private graveside service will be held at Corinth Church Cemetery with Rev. Larry Grizzard officiating.
A celebration of Gwen’s life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or plant a flower or tree in her memory.
