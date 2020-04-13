COVID-19 may hinder in-person gatherings, but Virginia schools will finish out the school year virtually.
Virtual Virginia, Virginia’s online education platform, will expand allowing teachers in the Commonwealth of Virginia to host virtual classes. This allows Virginia public school teachers to share lessons and activities with students through June 30. Students without internet access can upload Virtual Virginia content to devices to use offline.
“By expanding the use of Virtual Virginia, we will support the efforts already underway by teachers, and help ensure that school closures don’t lead to a widening of achievement gaps,” Northam said.
Four Virginia news stations launched VA TV Classroom. Teacher led classroom instruction will be broadcast aligned with the Commonwealth’s academic standards into Virginia homes.
A Continuity for Learning Task Force formed by the Virginia Department of Education will have more than 120 teachers and administrators. The department will work to prevent the widening of achievement gaps in Virginia schools during COVID-19 while meeting the social and emotional needs of students during school closures.
Closing K-12 schools to protect public health impacted students, parents, and teachers educationally and emotionally. Northam thanked teachers, front line staff and superintendents for helping students however they can during COVID-19.
Virginia’s government watches national models from the University of Washington and the COVID-19 Hospital Impact Model for Epidemics (CHIME) from Pennsylvania, which predicts when and how many people will get sick.
A Virginia specific COVID-19 model developed by the University of Virginia shows social distancing slows COVID-19. Northam said the model also shows lifting the stay-at-home order too early will cause the number of COVID-19 cases to spike higher, earlier.
As of April 13, Virginia reported 5,747 cases of COVID-19 with 473 new cases in the last 24 hour reporting period. Total deaths include 149 in the Commonwealth with eight in the last 24 hour reporting period. Half of the cases include race and ethnicity data. Virginia is one of 12 states reporting race and ethnicity data.
Virginia has 3,121 COVID-19 cases with data. Out of that, 30%, or 921 cases, are African American, and out of 149 deaths 33 are African American.
Virginia’s Epidemiologist Dr. Laurie Forlano said of the 97 outbreaks reported as of April 12, 53 took place in long-term care facilities. At least 554 cases and at least 34 deaths took place in long-term care facilities. This data is not combined with Virginia’s surveillance data.
Long-term care facilities and nursing homes will receive an additional $20 per Medicaid recipient per day to help COVID-19 staffing issues.
Gov. Ralph Northam said taking shelter during a tornado warning takes precedence over social distancing.
Over 13,000 Virginians volunteered for the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps. Northam dealt with 1,291 legislative bills and met their April 11 deadline.
