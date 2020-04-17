As Americans stay home and stay safe, the government and health care workers work to protect people and give them needed resources.
$1.6 billion in federal stimulus funds was given for COVID-19 response and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program portal will go live the evening of April 17.
Local authorities have been discouraged from sending people to jail when possible. People who committed a misdemeanor but are not a threat to public safety will be put under alternative jail options, such as electronic monitoring. Since early March, Northam’s local jail population reduced by 17%.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) from Northfield Medical Manufacturing is being distributed throughout Virginia. The PPE includes more than 24,000 N95 masks, gloves, and gowns. More shipments should arrive in the coming weeks.
“I’m proud of the innovative ways our health care providers are coming up with to stretch PPE supply, such as decontaminating masks with ultraviolet lights,” Northam said.
Northam signed Executive Order 57, which eases licensing restrictions on medical professionals like nurse practitioners and doctors licensed in other states. The order allows telehealth to be used more.
The Commonwealth of Virginia has 7,491 COVID-19 cases and 231 deaths. Missing racial and ethnic data on COVID-19 cases decreased to 37% and only 10% of data is missing for deaths.
